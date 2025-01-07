Welcome to Africanews

New Orleans holds first carnival season parade days after deadly Bourbon Street attack

Despite the tragedy that took place on New Year's Eve, hundreds gathered in the city's French Quarter, embracing the parade as a symbol of resilience and hope. Participants, including artist Life Sacco's portrayal of Joan of Arc, highlighted themes of courage and endurance. Outgoing US President Joe Biden was nearby, honouring the victims of the attack. The festive season now continues with parades and other events leading up to Mardi Gras in March.

