Syria reopens international air travel as Qatar Airways flight lands in Damascus

The arriving passengers were greeted by relatives at the airport, while Syrian flags were waved aboard the flights. Qatar assisted in reconstructing the airport, which was damaged by years of conflict. Meanwhile, a Royal Jordanian Airlines flight also evaluated the airport's technical condition. This marks a new chapter for Syria, as diplomatic relations and potential reconstruction in partnership with Gulf countries begin.

