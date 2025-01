India kicks off a massive Hindu festival touted as the world's largest religious gathering

Over six weeks, pilgrims will bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, seeking liberation from the cycle of rebirth. The festival, dating back to medieval times, involves ritual baths, austerities, and giving alms. Over 400 million people are expected, making it a significant challenge for Indian authorities in terms of religion, tourism, and crowd management.