Prayers for earthquake victims in Tibet

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck a high-altitude region of Tibet near Shigatse on Tuesday 7 January, killing at least 126 people and injuring 188. More than 500 aftershocks followed the quake, which struck near the Nepalese border and Mount Everest. Rescuers continued their search in freezing conditions, while tents and relief supplies were distributed to survivors.