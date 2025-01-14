Supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales clash with police

In a new showdown between Evo Morales and President Luis Arce, Morales’ supporters marched 100 kilometers to La Paz ahead of a court hearing. The protest occurred a day before a hearing in which Morales faces accusations of sexual abuse, involving allegations of fathering a child with a 15-year-old girl. Morales’ defense claims he was not properly notified. Demonstrators called the accusations “political persecution.” Clashes broke out when protesters attempted to enter the central plaza, and police used tear gas to disperse them. Morales, having avoided arrest since September in Chapare, and his followers accuse Arce's government of orchestrating a plot to block his presidential candidacy.