SpaceX Launches Dual Lunar Mission for U.S. and Japanese Companies

The mission, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, used a Falcon 9 rocket.Tokyo’s ispace, after a failed attempt two years ago, sends a lander with a rover to study lunar soil and potential resources. Texas-based Firefly Aerospace carries 10 NASA experiments, including tools for lunar exploration. Firefly’s Blue Ghost will reach the Moon first in March, while ispace’s Resilience is expected to land in late May or early June.