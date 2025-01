84-year-old pensioner fends off launderette mugger with pair of jeans

A pensioner from the UK, 84-year-old Ron Croker, was using a tumble dryer in a launderette in January when a masked robber entered and demanded money. Though left with minor bruises and shaken, Croker remained resolute as he fought off his attacker with a pair of jeans from his laundry. South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted robbery.