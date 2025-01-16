Heavy rain causes floods in "Brazil’s Dubai" after overnight downpour

Intense rainfall from Wednesday night into Thursday morning brought widespread flooding and major disruptions to Balneário Camboriú, Itajaí, and Camboriú in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina. Dubbed "Brazil's Dubai," Balneário Camboriú saw nearly 60 millimetres of rain since midnight, while Itajaí recorded 102 millimetres, including 41 millimetres within just one hour. Flooding in Balneário Camboriú caused major disruptions, with BR-101 partially submerged and southbound lanes at Km 138 closed for hours. A shopping centre was heavily damaged, described by one resident as a "sea," and remains closed indefinitely. Emergency services received numerous rescue calls as residents were stranded in flooded buildings and vehicles. Classes were suspended, shelters were set up, and authorities urged caution in flood-prone areas. The persistent rain has underlined the need for improved drainage systems and flood prevention infrastructure in a region frequently impacted by extreme weather events.