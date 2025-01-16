Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 72 as ceasefire delayed

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 72 people in Gaza, many women and children, despite a ceasefire agreement announced on Wednesday by key mediators including US President Joe Biden. Gaza's Health Ministry warns the death toll is likely higher, as bombardment continued overnight during celebrations of the anticipated truce. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed the ceasefire agreement, blaming Hamas for causing a "last-minute crisis" over the deal. Hamas in return says it is committed to the conditions in the deal they argue was agreed upon. Qatar, who is mediating the talks, said the truce could begin on Sunday.