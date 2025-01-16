Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Ukraine's Zelenskyy and British leader Keir Starmer honour fallen heroes in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and British leader Keir Starmer laid wreaths at a war remembrance wall in Kyiv, honouring those killed in the conflict with Russia. The wall, located outside St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, has become a place for families to pay tribute to those killed in hostilities. Starmer pledged long-term security support for Ukraine during his visit, including a commitment to a "100-Year Partnership" treaty covering defence, energy, trade, and science in what was his first visit as leader.

More about
Ukraine United Kingdom Keir Starmer Volodymyr Zelenskiy

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..