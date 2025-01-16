Ukraine's Zelenskyy and British leader Keir Starmer honour fallen heroes in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and British leader Keir Starmer laid wreaths at a war remembrance wall in Kyiv, honouring those killed in the conflict with Russia. The wall, located outside St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, has become a place for families to pay tribute to those killed in hostilities. Starmer pledged long-term security support for Ukraine during his visit, including a commitment to a "100-Year Partnership" treaty covering defence, energy, trade, and science in what was his first visit as leader.