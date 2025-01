SpaceX’s Starship Test Flight Ends in Destruction After Successful Booster Catch

The booster successfully returned to the pad using mechanical arms, but contact with the spacecraft was lost just 8.5 minutes into the flight. The mission aimed to circle the globe and drop 10 dummy satellites, but the rocket broke apart during ascent. It was Starship's seventh test flight and the debut of an upgraded model. The mission ended with the spacecraft debris crashing into the Indian Ocean.