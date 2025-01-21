Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Watch: deadly ski resort fire in Turkey captured in first images

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, a ski resort in Turkey's Bolu province, claimed 10 lives and left 32 others hospitalised early Tuesday. The blaze began around 3:30 a.m. in the hotel's restaurant, spreading quickly due to its wooden chalet-style cladding. Panic ensued as guests tried to escape, with two victims tragically jumping from windows. Some used sheets and blankets to climb down from the 12-storey building. The hotel was near full capacity, hosting 234 guests during the busy school holiday period. Efforts to contain the flames were hindered by the hotel’s cliffside location. A massive emergency response, including 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances, worked to manage the situation. Nearby hotels were evacuated as a precaution, with displaced guests relocated. Authorities have appointed six prosecutors to investigate the cause of the fire. Kartalkaya, located 300 kilometres east of Istanbul, is a popular winter destination in the Koroglu mountains.

More about
Fire Turkiye (Turkey) Skiing firefighters Bolu

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..