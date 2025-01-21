Watch: deadly ski resort fire in Turkey captured in first images

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, a ski resort in Turkey's Bolu province, claimed 10 lives and left 32 others hospitalised early Tuesday. The blaze began around 3:30 a.m. in the hotel's restaurant, spreading quickly due to its wooden chalet-style cladding. Panic ensued as guests tried to escape, with two victims tragically jumping from windows. Some used sheets and blankets to climb down from the 12-storey building. The hotel was near full capacity, hosting 234 guests during the busy school holiday period. Efforts to contain the flames were hindered by the hotel’s cliffside location. A massive emergency response, including 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances, worked to manage the situation. Nearby hotels were evacuated as a precaution, with displaced guests relocated. Authorities have appointed six prosecutors to investigate the cause of the fire. Kartalkaya, located 300 kilometres east of Istanbul, is a popular winter destination in the Koroglu mountains.