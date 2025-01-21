Donald Trump's military salute to the American national anthem

President Donald Trump has chosen operatic tenor Christopher Macchio to sing the national anthem at his inauguration ceremony. This is a less well-known name than some of the artists who have interpreted the "Star-Spangled Banner" in the past. In 2021, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem for President Joe Biden. In 2013, Beyoncé sang the national anthem and later said she lip-synced to a track recorded for President Barack Obama. Donald Trump, who overcame impeachment, criminal prosecution and two assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in as 47ᵉ president of the United States on Monday, taking the reins of the country as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set about reshaping the country's institutions. Trump's swearing-in ceremony took place indoors due to the bitter cold and began at noon local time. The festivities began earlier, when Mr Trump arrived at St. John's Episcopal Church.