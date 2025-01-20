Watch West Bank joy as 90 freed Palestinian prisoners return

In the early hours of Monday, thousands gathered in Beitunia, West Bank, to welcome the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of the fragile ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel. Fireworks lit the sky, flags waved, and chants of “God is great” echoed as detainees exited buses after leaving Ofer prison. Many were hoisted onto shoulders and embraced by friends and family. The exchange follows Hamas’ October 7 2023 attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 and led to Israel’s response that has claimed at least 46,000 Palestinian lives. The next prisoner release is set for Saturday, with more challenges expected as ceasefire negotiations progress in the coming weeks.