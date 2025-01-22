China unveils first humanoid robot training base in Shanghai

On Tuesday, China has launched its first heterogeneous humanoid robot training centre in Shanghai’s Pudong District. The Humanoid Robot Kylin Training Ground aims to advance cross-disciplinary robotics, including AI and machine learning, and can currently train over 100 robots, with plans to scale up to 1,000 by 2027. The centre will collaborate with local robotics firms to amass a vast dataset of 10 million high-quality physical data entries by 2025. These efforts aim to enhance the practical application of humanoid robots in sectors such as manufacturing and public services. Amid an ageing population and global tech competition, humanoid robots are seen as a solution to workforce challenges and a driver of industrial innovation. By 2030, China’s humanoid robot market is expected to soar to €11.35 billion. The Pudong facility also plans to unveil its next-generation robot, "Deep Snake," featuring advanced technologies for enhanced flexibility and intelligence. Beijing is set to host the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Sports Games later this year.