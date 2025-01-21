In Gaza, Palestinians return to their destroyed homes after 15 months of conflict

As Palestinians returned to their homes in Gaza, many found they had been reduced to rubble, particularly in Jabaliya, which has suffered intense bombardment during the 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. Residents like Nizar Hussein expressed deep despair, and are building makeshift shelters amid the widespread destruction. Hassan, who was displaced from the camp several months ago, has started to build a shelter using tarpaulins and says it could take years to rebuild his home.