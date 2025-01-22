Welcome to Africanews

Demonstration against Trump's anti-immigration policy in L.A.

Supporters of immigrant rights gathered in Los Angeles, USA, to oppose President Trump's mass deportation policies and executive orders on immigration. The organisers held a bilingual vigil and public meeting offering legal advice and support to immigrants. As soon as he took office, President Trump ended the right to land and reversed Biden-era immigration policies, prioritising the deportation of all undocumented people. With tighter restrictions on asylum and refugees, Trump also declared a state of emergency at the borders.

Immigration USA Donald Trump migration illegal migrant Protests

