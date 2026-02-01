DR Congo: Resumption of transport on Lake Tanganyika brings hope to Uvira

In the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, traffic is slowly resuming on Lake Tanganyika after the government authorised movement once again.

Transport on the lake was suspended for more than a month and a half by the government after the occupation of the town of Uvira by the AFC/M23 rebels.

The resumption has been welcomed with relief by the local population, as it marks the return of a vital link for the local economy and daily life.

A vital route reopens

Boat engines are once again echoing across the waters of the lake and commercial trade has officially resumed.

Connections between Uvira and Kalemie are once again operational, as are those linking the DRC to neighbouring countries, notably Burundi, Tanzania, and Zambia.

For the inhabitants of Uvira, this represents much more than a simple restart of transport. It symbolises a gradual return to normality after a period marked by insecurity, fear, and shortages.

Lake Tanganyika is one of the region's main trade corridors and is essential for supplying local markets.

Among the first to benefit from this resumption are traders, who were severely affected by the suspension of traffic. For more than a month, many of them saw their businesses paralysed due to a lack of goods and customers.

‘We are happy to be here in Uvira. We have not encountered any major obstacles or difficulties, apart from the suffering we have endured. We are delighted to be able to resume our activities in peace,” says trader Lydiane Tausi.

For these local economic actors, the reopening of the lake allows them to reconnect with supply chains and tentatively envisage a revival of their businesses.

The resumption of traffic also coincides with the return of many displaced families.

When Uvira fell to the M23 rebels, thousands of residents fled the city, seeking refuge in Burundi or Kalemie, where they often faced precarious conditions.

Today, with the relative improvement in the security situation and the return of government forces, many displaced persons are making the reverse journey, driven by the hope of rebuilding their lives.

"When we heard the Congolese soldiers had returned to Uvira, we decided to come back. We are grateful to the government for restoring peace, because wherever we went with the children, we lacked clothing and lived in great precariousness,” says resident Sarah Amani.

At the ports of Uvira and Kalemie, activity is slowly but surely resuming.

The loading and unloading of goods, which had been interrupted for several weeks, is gradually restarting, allowing many workers to return to their jobs after a long period of forced unemployment.

Mambo Fabrice, a ship captain, said they suffered greatly from the lack of work.

“Our lives had completely changed; it was a real ordeal,” he said.

The dockers are equally relieved.

“We thank God for the freedom we have just regained. Activities are resuming at the port. We are starting to unload again and to obtain food and medicines,” says port worker Didier Kiza.

The aftermath of a long suspension

Despite this recovery, the consequences of the prolonged suspension of lake transport remain visible. In the markets of Uvira, several basic necessities, including fish, flour and rice, were in short supply for weeks, causing prices to skyrocket and further weakening already vulnerable households.

While the reopening of Lake Tanganyika has restored hope, it is not enough to erase the economic and social losses suffered.

Economic operators and residents are now calling for accompanying measures to support the sustainable recovery of activities and prevent such interruptions from plunging the region back into crisis.