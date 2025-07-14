Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Al-Shabab fighters seize central Somali town, displacing thousands

Al-Shabab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia, 21 October 2010   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with Reuters

Somalia

Al-Shabab insurgents have seized the town of Tardo in Somalia's central Hiiran region, according to a military official. 

Tardo is a key crossroads between larger urban centres. The town fell on Sunday after Al-Shabab combatants drove out government-allied clan fighters, Major Mohamed Abdullahi told Reuters.

Somali lawmaker Dahir Amin said at least 12,500 families have fled Tardo and the nearby town of Muqokori, which Al-Shabab captured last week. 

The group is advancing to other areas in the region. About 100 Somali soldiers have been deployed to reinforce the counterattack led by local clan fighters. 

Al-Shabab has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2007, in an attempt to overthrow the country’s government. 

The al-Qaeda-linked group seeks to establish its own rule, based on a strict interpretation of sharia law. 

Al-Shabab's offensive in the Hiiran region has escalated since early this year.  

Previous advances reached within 50 kilometres of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, but Somali forces recaptured those villages. 

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..