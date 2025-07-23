HRW accuses Mali armed forces of executing and disappearing Fulani men

At least 81 Fulani men, disappeared. Another dozen, executed.

These are the accusations Human Rights Watch made against Mali's armed forces and the Russian Wagner Group, which has been operating on Malian territory supporting the armed forces for the past few years, on Tuesday.

The NGO said that it documented at least a dozen Fulani men who were executed and 81 others who were forcibly disappeared by the Malian army and the Wagner group since January 2025.

The alleged crimes happened during joint operations targeting Islamist militias.

According to HRW, Islamist armed groups frequently attempt to recruit Fulani men.

This has made the entire community a target for the Malian government.

The Russian Wagner Group, which is not officially supported by the Russian government, has been accused of crimes against the civilian population in several cases in the past.

HRW called on the African Union to put pressure on Mali's military junta to investigate the allegations.