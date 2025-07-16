Welcome to Africanews

Mali's former PM Moussa Mara called in for second day of questioning

FILE - Leader of Mali's ruling junta Lt. Col. Assimi Goita, center, attends an independence day military parade in Bamako, Mali on Sept. 22, 2022.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

Mali’s former prime minister, Moussa Mara, has been called in again for questioning by the country’s Judicial Investigation Brigade.

Mara had already undergone several hours of interrogation on Tuesday but was allowed to return home.  

Mara, who resigned his office in 2015, posted a message on social media on 4 July in which he says he visited a number of political and civil society figures in prison, including journalist Ras Bath and social media influencer Rose Vie Chere.  

There has been no official statement on why Mara is being questioned but his use of the term “prisoners of conscience”  may have irked authorities with the implication that their detention is politically motivated.  

Mali is ruled by a military junta that seized power in 2021.

