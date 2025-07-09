UN report reveals 4.6 million people struggling with food insecurity

Somalia is currently facing severe food insecurity, with 4.6 million individuals experiencing food shortages, as reported by the United Nations on Tuesday.

Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, informed reporters that "1.8 million children under five are anticipated to be acutely malnourished this year."

Dujarric also mentioned that food assistance has decreased by 50% compared to the previous year, and nearly 150 clinics have been impacted, resulting in "hundreds of thousands of individuals lacking access to essential healthcare."

The suffering of an increasing number of Somalis unable to provide for their children is compounded by the distress of health workers witnessing the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. support during the Trump administration.

According to previous reporting by the AP, the U.S. Agency for International Development once contributed 65% of Somalia's foreign aid, as stated by Dr. Abdiqani Sheikh Omar, the former director general of the Ministry of Health and now a government advisor.

Much of that financial support has now vanished.

A spokesperson from the U.S. State Department told the AP, "several lifesaving USAID humanitarian assistance programs are operational in Somalia, including those that provide food and nutrition support to children," and they are striving to ensure these programs persist when such aid transitions to the State Department on July 1.

However, aid workers express concern that the U.S. has not clarified which programs are lifesaving or if any remaining funding will continue post-July 1.

Dujarric voiced his worries from UN partners that the funding shortfall will worsen the humanitarian crisis in Somalia, highlighting that "The $1.4 billion Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Somalia is only 15 percent funded, with just $222 million available."