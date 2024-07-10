Welcome to Africanews

2024 Olympics: Kenya's Athletes Set to Compete in Six Fields

Kenyan Olympics team head to Paris after being unveiled by President William Ruto in Nairobi on 8/7/2024.   -  
Ismail Maalim
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Kenya

Kenya's 83 athletes will compete in six different fields at the 2024 Olympics.

Kenyan president William Ruto bid farewell to the team made up of Athletics, Fencing, Judo, Men’s Rugby sevens, Women’s Volleyball, and Swimming. The rugby squad departed for Marseille, France on Sunday.

Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba emphasized Kenya's success in the Olympics, stating that the country has won over 100 medals since 1964.

Despite recent doping and age cheating issues, Athletics Kenya's Director of Youth and Development Barnaba Korir expressed confidence in the team, calling it one of the best ever assembled.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi's performance in the 800 meters was outstanding, making him the third-fastest man ever in the event.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand Omanyala set a world-leading time of 9.79 seconds in the men’s 100 meters.

Omanyala, known as Africa’s fastest man, is expected to be a strong contender for medals on the global stage.

Kenya also has other talented athletes, such as Faith Kipyegon, who is a double world champion and record holder in the women’s 1500m.

However, coach Korir has cautioned the team to stay sharp, as the global athletics landscape has become more competitive.

He also noted that the female contingent in the Kenyan team is statistically stronger and is likely to outperform the male contingent.

Additionally, Kenya's prospects in fencing look promising with African champion Alexandra Ndolo making her debut.

Overall, Kenya is expected to make a significant impact at the Olympics, with high expectations from both the world and the Kenyan athletes themselves.

