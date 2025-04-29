Welcome to Africanews

Libya hosts African volleyball championship

By Agencies

Libya

Libya is making a bold return to African sports with the 46th African Men’s Volleyball Clubs Championship currently underway in Misrata. The event brings together 23 clubs from nine African nations, including Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and Kenya and showcases not only athletic talent but also a nation on the path to renewal.

Held in the refurbished Misrata International Sports Hall, the championship is backed by more than 1,500 security and medical personnel, ensuring a smooth and safe experience. Jean-Claude Maupita, President of the Control Committee, praised Libya’s effort, saying, “The organization is very good. The level of play is also impressive.”

For local fans, it’s more than sport, it’s pride. “My son and I came early to support our team,” one supporter said. Libya is also setting its sights on the Arab Volleyball Championship in 2026, a further step in rebuilding its image and regional ties.

As teams compete, Libya sends a clear message: it’s back — stronger, safer, and ready to lead again.

