Sliti proud to be back with Tunisian team but realistic about Africa Cup prospects

After a rocky road through the qualifiers, the Tunisian national football team is gearing up for this year's Africa Cup of Nations. And no one could be happier than winger Naïm Sliti, who made his debut with the side in 2016.

"It’s always a pleasure," Sliti said during at interview at Qatar University training pitch in Doha, where he's in his first season with Qatari club Al Shamal SC. "The Tunisian national team has always been a goal for me. Even when I was injured and without a club, I always had it in mind to come back fully and return to the national team. And thanks to God, I came back."

"There have been many changes within the team, a new president, new management, a new coach. It’s a pleasure to be part of this project. Regarding my role, the coach relies on me a lot as a senior member of the team to also help off the field because, you know, football isn’t just about what happens on the pitch; it’s also about what happens off it, how to manage the group.

"Lately, it has been very difficult...but, thanks to God, we have moved forward in a positive direction. Now, it’s about maintaining that momentum and continuing to grow. I have a role to play, and if I am called up to the national team, I will always give 100 per cent."

A three-time veteran of the Africa Cup, Sliti says Tunisia will for fight every match in the tournament. And while he's hopeful for the future, he doesn't have any illusions about his side's short-term prospects.

"Tunisia is starting over with a new group, something fresh. I think we shouldn’t start saying that we’re going to win; no, that wouldn’t be realistic. We’re building a beautiful project, and of course, when you go into a competition, you want to win every match, God willing. I believe that, apart from the last Africa Cup of Nations, we have always performed, at least at a decent level.

"Of course, winning the Africa Cup of Nations is a dream for everyone, it would truly be a dream for me to achieve it with my national team. Now, it’s a very, very difficult goal, but inshallah, why not?"

Sliti says he's also hopeful Tunisia will make it through to the 2026 World Cup in North America, after recent triumphs over Liberia and Malawi.