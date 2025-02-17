Ugandan Kiplimo sets men's half-marathon world record in under 57 minutes

Marathon
Ugandas Jacob Kiplimo set a men's half-marathon word record on Sunday and also became the first runner to go under 57 minutes.
The 24-year-old Kiplimo set a time of 56 minutes, 41 seconds at a road race in Barcelona, smashing the previous record of 57:30 by Ethiopian distance runner Yomif Kejelcha last year in the Spanish city of Valencia.
"I'm so grateful. I'm very excited about what I did today. I didn't expect to break the record because I just came here... All I do is (try) to run a good race, but I am happy I have broken the world record," said Jacob Kiplimo.
World Athletics said it was the greatest single improvement on the men’s half-marathon record, and that Kiplimo benefited from ideal weather conditions of 13 degrees Celsius with no wind.
Kiplimo won a bronze medal in 10,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
01:00
After the 2024 Valencia floods, thousands of photos are to be restored
01:00
'Devils' take to the streets in Spanish village for Endiablada festival
00:41
Kenya's Matata, Ethiopia's Taye win Ras Al Khaimah half marathon titles
01:00
Madrid pet owners bring animals to Saint Anthony Church for annual blessing
00:58
Ethiopia dominates Dubai marathon
Go to video
Baby born during sea crossing to Canary Islands rescued