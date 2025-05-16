Barcelona clinches 28th league title as Lamine Yamal shines in Derby victory

Barcelona sealed its 28th Spanish league title on Thursday night with a commanding 2-0 victory over crosstown rival Espanyol, thanks to a dazzling performance from 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal. The win also marked a domestic double for the Catalan giants, having already secured the Copa del Rey, and capped off a stellar first season under coach Hansi Flick.

Yamal broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with a signature curling strike after gliding past two defenders—yet another highlight in a breakout season that’s confirmed his status as one of world football’s rising stars.

Substitute Fermín López added a second goal in stoppage time, shortly after Leandro Cabrera of Espanyol was sent off for striking Yamal in the stomach during a scuffle. Despite early pressure from Espanyol, including a missed chance by Javi Puado, it was Barcelona that found its rhythm and took control after the break.

The win leaves Barcelona with two games to spare and continues their dominance over Real Madrid this season, with four victories in four Clásico clashes across all competitions. Madrid’s midweek win over Mallorca briefly delayed Barça’s coronation, but only two points were needed from the final three games.

Fan Reaction: A New Era of Excitement

The mood among fans was jubilant, with many seeing this as more than just a title win.

“I feel this is a project being born. Something strong and long lasting,” said Jordi Poll, a 34-year-old software engineer. “This team is engaging people who usually didn’t watch games. People telling me that they like to watch the games now. This is a generational team.”

Jana Torras, a 20-year-old student, echoed the excitement: “I am so happy, truly. This team is wonderful. Pity about the Champions League. But we’ve won three out of four titles. Not bad. Next season we will go for more.”

Espanyol, meanwhile, faces a tougher path ahead. Sitting in 16th place and just five points clear of the relegation zone, the club will need a strong finish to ensure top-flight survival.