Oliver Laxe returns to Cannes with mystical drama "Sirât"

By Afolake Oyinloye

Cannes Film Festival

Spanish director Oliver Laxe premiered his highly anticipated film Sirât at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday evening, marking a powerful return to the Croisette. The film, a poetic and spiritual odyssey set in the Moroccan desert, is one of 21 entries competing for the prestigious Palme d’Or at this year’s 78th edition of the festival, running from 13 to 24 May.

Sirât tells the story of a father and his son who embark on a desperate journey to find a missing daughter in the harsh, unforgiving landscapes of Morocco. Blending raw emotion with Laxe’s signature mystical style, the film explores themes of faith, loss, and redemption through sparse dialogue and striking visuals.

Laxe was joined on the red carpet by cast members Sergi López, Bruno Núñez, Jade Oukid, Tonin Janvier, Richard Bellamy, and Stefania Gadda, who received warm applause from festivalgoers.

Known for his meditative storytelling, Laxe is no stranger to Cannes. His debut, You All Are Captains (2010), won the FIPRESCI Prize, and his 2019 feature Fire Will Come was screened in the Un Certain Regard section.

With Sirât, Laxe further cements his place as one of the most distinctive voices in European cinema, delivering a work that is both intimate and epic, grounded in human emotion yet reaching for the divine.

