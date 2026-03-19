Moroccans turn to gold as safe haven investment

In the heart of Rabat's old city there's a multitude gold jewellery shops displaying a diverse collection of traditional and modern jewellery.

Jeweller Abdellatif Alaoui has worked in this field since 1992.

He arranges a selection of traditional pieces on his counter. Each is meticulously crafted, with intricate details and embellishments.

There are brooches with traditional designs and motifs, as well as a variety of bracelets and rings. Other items include belts and earrings.

The different designs cater for different tastes.

They're usually purchased for special occasions and celebrations, particularly weddings, engagements, and naming ceremonies.

These pieces are most often worn by women.

The modern designs are very contemporary in style and are much more affordable than traditional jewellery.

Abdellatif's displays are aimed at both buyers who want adornment and those who are more interested in a chunky piece of gold as an investment.

"There are both traditional and modern gold jewellery designs. Traditional gold is characterized by its large size, with many decorations that attract customers. As for modern designs, they are generally preferred by young people, as they feature lighter details, smaller shapes, and contemporary styles, and are also more affordable." Abdellatif Alaoui says.

There is a constant flow of customers, both inside and outside the shops, as they browse and compare prices before purchasing.

This reflects Moroccans enduring interest in gold as a tradition and as a secure investment.

Gold prices have seen a significant increase over the past six months.

The price of 24-karat gold rose from €120 to €170 per gram, while the price of 18-karat gold increased from €110 to €150 per gram, according to Mohammed Jbara, President of Rabat Traditional Gold and Silver Craftsmen's Association.

Jbara believes the rise in gold prices has led to a change in customer purchasing habits.

There is a greater demand for traditional designs which contain more gold and fewer - or no - gemstones.

It's seen as a way to store wealth, or profit from further price increases.

"The price of gold ten years ago did not exceed 30 euros per gram, but today it has risen significantly beyond expectations. This has encouraged people to buy it, as they consider it an investment and an effective way to store and preserve their money," says Jbara.

In the workshop of Hassan Gounzi, a gold and silver jewellery craftsman, 24-karat gold is weighed before being converted to 18-karat gold.

Precise proportions of silver and copper are added to ensure the metal's strength and the quality of the final pieces.

The gold is melted with silver and copper, then passed through a machine to be flattened before the various designs are cut from it.

Handcrafted gold jewellery requires great precision.

By respecting all these steps, a "well-finished model is achieved," explains Hassan Gounzi.

The designs are drawn on the gold by hand and fixed to gold leaf. Precise holes are then made, which the craftsman follows to cut the gold using simple hand tools.

The accuracy of each step is crucial to ensure the final product is perfect and ready for display.

The time required to create each piece can range from three hours to 20 days, depending on its shape and size.

After the design is complete, the pieces are polished and washed with a solution.

Gpunzi has seen a shift in what sells.

"Since the rise in gold prices in recent months, demand for gold has decreased, except among those who want to store their money. To do this, they tend to buy traditional gold. As for modern designs used mainly for decoration, demand for them has declined," he says.

Purchasing preferences vary by region.

In the north, people prefer gold, while in the south they tend towards silver.

At weddings, gold is given to the bride whose status increases according to the amount of gold she gets from the groom.