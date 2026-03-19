Morocco’s 2025 AFCON win draws mixed emotions from supporters

Morocco fans in Rabat expressed mixed emotions Wednesday after CAF awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to the Atlas Lions following a controversial defeat to Senegal in January's final—a decision the Senegalese federation says it will appeal.

"We wish this happiness had come on the day of the match; it would have been much greater," said fan Rachid Ismaili. "However, it arrived late, and yet we still consider it a special joy, especially since it coincided with Eid al-Fitr celebrations."

Another supporter, Imane Bensaid, echoed the sentiment: "We were waiting to win the cup on the day of the match. This news at least relieved some of our disappointment, though it is not the same as celebrating at the right time."

Controversial final

The January 26 final at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium saw Senegal players briefly leave the pitch after Ismaila Sarr had a goal disallowed, moments before Brahim Diaz won a penalty following VAR review.

Though Diaz's Panenka was saved, Pape Gueye scored the winner in extra time.

Appeal planned

Following an appeal from the Moroccan football federation, CAF ruled Tuesday that Senegal had infringed tournament regulations and awarded a 3-0 victory to the host nation.

The Senegalese federation has announced it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.