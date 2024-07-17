Paris 2024: Olympic village set to host 14,000 athletes and officials

Athletes from around the world will soon converge to the Olympic village which will be home to 14,000 people during the Paris 2024 Games.

The site is the size of 70 football pitches and will offer a large dining hall with different food stations, a vast gym, training grounds for a number of sports, a polyclinic, prayer rooms and an anti-doping centre.

Athletes will be able to travel across the site on board electric vehicles, from the Seine River's relaxing areas to the transport hub on the other side of the village.

After the Olympic Games, each building will be refurbished and remodelled to create around 3,000 new flats, including social housing.

Traffic control

France will begin implementing traffic control measures a week before the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, which will take place on July 26, restricting access to certain areas by vehicles and pedestrians without a Games Pass.

The Pass Jeux is a digital QR code issued by the police, granting access to security perimeters around the Olympic venues, including those for para-cycling in Seine-Saint-Denis.

According to the French Tourism Development Agency, or Atout France, the restrictions will be implemented in two periods.

The first periods will last from July 18 to 13:00 July 26th, involving areas around the Seine River and sports venues. Children under 13, ticketed spectators, staff, and athletes are not subject to pass restrictions.

The second period, spanning from the end of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games to the end of the Paralympics on September 8, will involve four restricted perimeters around the competition sites.

The tourism agency said that it is not difficult to obtain a Games Pass, but it requires advanced application. Applicants can apply for free on the official website with valid ID or a travel document, and passes are non-transferable and valid only for the applicant. Those who have applied before the opening ceremony need not reapply again for the second phase.