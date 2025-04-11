Mbappé has PSG bank accounts frozen over his €55m unpaid wages claim

Kylian Mbappé and his legal team have escalated their war against Paris Saint-Germain. The French player has been requesting 55 million euros in unpaid wages and bonus since beforeleaving the Qatar-owned club and joining Real Madrid last summer.

Legal expert Thomas Clay said Mbappé has been authorised to make a precautionary seizure of the money, which has been frozen from PSG’s bank accounts on Thursday. A legal hearing is scheduled for May 26.

“This story has been going on for just over a year now. One year was the deadline we set for ourselves for trying to resolve this dispute as peacefully as possible,” Mbappé’s main lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, said.

“As the months went by, Kylian Mbappé still hasn’t been paid the missing €55 million. A decision has been taken, this time to go on the attack.”

Verheyden is trying to enlist powerful entities in her bid to claim the unpaid wages, including the French Sports Minister and UEFA. Verheyden, has also hinted that if PSG are found responsible that they could lose their license to play in the Champions League, a trophy they have never won.

The French League (LFP) ordered PSG to pay the player last year but the French Football Federation ruled that Mbappé's request was inadmissible because of an ongoing procedure in a civil court.

PSG were not immediately available to comment but said in October that they would be "forced to bring the case before the competent courts" while they were still trying to find an "amicable solution" with Mbappé.