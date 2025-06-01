Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Two dead and hundreds arrested after PSG celebrations

PSG supporters invade the Champs-Elysees avenue after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Paris   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

PSG

Two people have died and more than 550 have been arrested across France after violence broke out during celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory. A 17-year-old was stabbed to death in the town of Dax.

In Paris, a moped rider was killed in a collision with a car. In Grenoble, a vehicle plowed into fans, injuring four, two of them were seriously wounded. Authorities say 491 arrests were made in the capital alone, mostly for disorder and illegal fireworks.

Police clashed with groups on the Champs-Élysées, where thousands had gathered. While officials praised PSG’s win, the night was marred by chaos, injuries, and deadly incidents across the country.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..