Two dead and hundreds arrested after PSG celebrations

PSG
Two people have died and more than 550 have been arrested across France after violence broke out during celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory. A 17-year-old was stabbed to death in the town of Dax.
In Paris, a moped rider was killed in a collision with a car. In Grenoble, a vehicle plowed into fans, injuring four, two of them were seriously wounded. Authorities say 491 arrests were made in the capital alone, mostly for disorder and illegal fireworks.
Police clashed with groups on the Champs-Élysées, where thousands had gathered. While officials praised PSG’s win, the night was marred by chaos, injuries, and deadly incidents across the country.
