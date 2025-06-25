Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This Is Culture

this-is-culture

Pharrell Williams presents Spring/Summer 2026 collection for Louis Vuitton

Designer Pharrell Williams takes the stage after the men's Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men's creative director Pharrell Williams has unveilled his fourth collection for the brand, presenting his Spring/Summer 2026 line in Paris on Tuesday.

Models pushed carts containing Louis Vuitton's famous steamer trunks and walked the runway with various handbags and duffels.

The show at the French capital's landmark Pompidou Centre saw models strut their stuff on a giant Snakes and Ladders board.

Looks included tailored suit jackets, boxy wool shorts and over-the-calf socks.

Beyonce and Jay Z, Bradley Cooper and Pusha T were among the celebrities in attendance.

Unmatched

Musician turned fashion designed Williams first collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2004 before joining the iconic label as Men's Creative Director in 2023.

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, posted record revenue of 84.7 billion euros in 2024, with its Fashion & Leather Goods division anchored by Louis Vuitton still leading the pack.

Worth close to $455 billion, with more than 6,300 stores worldwide, Vuitton remains the world’s most valuable luxury brand. Even with a recent dip in sales, its scale and influence are unmatched.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..