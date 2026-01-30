Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk Franklin honoured by Black Music Collective

Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk Franklin were recognised at this year at the Recording Academy Black Music Collective Honors on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Singer, songwriter and producer Brandy was named a Black Music Icon.

It's a well-earned title, says recording artist Coco Jones:

"I personally know I wouldn't be here if not for Brandy. So, to see someone who represents dark skin beauty in TV and film and music and killing it at the same time, I think it just expanded my brain of what's possible and what's allowed.

"And so she deserves so much. I think tonight we're gonna do our best to give her all of her flowers. I'm singing a ‘Full Moon’ at her tribute and I'm trying to put my foot on it. Woo, a little nervous, but she's amazing and she deserves everything."

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin also received a Black Music Icon, 30 years after winning his first Grammy.

Recording artist Lecrae says Franklin was a role model.

"I give him credit. I mean, obviously, I have a Kirk Franklin to look to. I think he had like an Andre Crouch, you know, to look to, but everybody's pushed the barriers and pushed the barrier to different spaces — Kirk did it in gospel and R&B. I did it hip-hop. And I think, you know, watching Kirk, it just encouraged me. And then he became like a big brother to me. He let me ask him questions and just gave me good advice and was able to navigate a lot of things and we've done music together. So, that's been a blessing.”

Pharrell received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, recognising his musical achievements, entrepreneurial innovation, charity work, and global cultural influence.

The event took place in the run up to the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday.