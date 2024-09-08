Brandy Norwood stars in new horror movie 'The Front Room'

US singer-songwriter and actress Brandy is back for another horror film.

"The Front Room" follows Belinda and Norman whose lives are thrown into disarray when the man's mother moves in.

Brandy says she's felt a sense of freedom in recent creative endeavors including the latest A24 coproduction which is out in US cinemas.

"I love the fact that you get to be scared and you get to put together these scenes that scare other people and you bring life to a character," the 45-year-old says.

"And for me, way back in the day, it was just a lot of fun just doing that movie I loved 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.' They're doing a new one I hear and I would love to be a part of that. I just love the horror genre. I don't really love horror films, but I love the horror genre."

If Brandy doesn't really love horror film, her performance in the 1998 teen movie remains a classic.

In "The Front Room" she shot some dark scenes. For her, decompressing after starring in such movies is key.

"You compartmentalize everything and you try to break everything down and just step away from it, because I do go to some dark places in this film, but I come out alright."

The one-hour-34-minute film is loosely based on Susan Hill's 2016 short story.

It was filmed in anfamous and abandoned house in New Jersey.

'The Front Room' will release in the UK on 25 October.