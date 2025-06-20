Superman stars hit Manila red carpet as global tour kicks off

Superman fans turned out in full force in the Filipino capital as the stars of the franchise’s latest installment kicked off the film’s global tour.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan—playing Clark Kent and Lois Lane—joined director James Gunn on the red carpet to debut a preview of the highly anticipated film. It marks Gunn’s first entry into the DC Universe, and he called the project a meaningful challenge.

“I’m used to writing characters who are kind of crabby, who have issues,” Gunn said. “This is about someone who’s not perfect, but he’s a good guy—a guiding light we need in the world today.”

The film follows Superman’s journey from Krypton to Earth, as he struggles to balance his powers with his everyday identity as journalist Clark Kent. It’s set to hit U.S. cinemas on July 9.

Rachel Brosnahan, stepping into the iconic role of Lois Lane, called the experience “the privilege of a lifetime.”

“She’s an iconic character so many young women, including me, saw themselves in. It’s been an honor to step into her shoes and stand on the shoulders of so many before me,” Brosnahan said.

Co-star David Corenswet said the fan enthusiasm made the years of work worthwhile.

“The responsibility now shifts to sharing it with all of you. To see such an enthusiastic, positive group—it’s incredible,” he said.

Fans at the Manila premiere were treated to exclusive footage from the film, generating buzz ahead of its international release.

With big hopes riding on this fresh take, the Superman revival is already soaring with fans.