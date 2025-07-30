"The Pickup": Eddie Murphy on working with Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson

Eddie Murphy mentioned that he didn't need to go out of his way to offer advice to his co-stars Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson while filming the new Prime Video movie "The Pickup."

He expressed his belief that Palmer and Davidson are among the finest young talents in the industry today, emphasizing that the best learn through observation.

"Generally, we learn by watching," Murphy stated. "When you admire someone, you observe their actions and methods rather than focusing solely on their words."

The film, directed by Tim Story, centers around two armored car drivers (played by Davidson and Murphy) who find themselves ambushed by a group of merciless criminals.

Murphy's influence is evident in films like "The Pickup," with his co-star Keke Palmer and other young Black actors achieving success in Hollywood today. Although Murphy recognizes his contributions to improving opportunities for Black entertainers in the industry, he admits that he doesn't often dwell on that aspect.

"I know that my films have paved the way and opened some doors. But I don't spend my time fixating on it," Murphy remarked.

"The Pickup" is set to premiere on August 6th on Amazon Prime Video.