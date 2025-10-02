Death toll rises to 72 after powerful earthquake hits central Philippines

The tremor devastated the city of Bogo in Cebu province, where wakes were being held on Thursday for victims of the disaster. Authorities reported that 87 buildings and almost 600 houses were damaged or destroyed in Bogo and surrounding towns, while bridges, roads and the city’s seaport also sustained heavy damage. Many evacuees have been living in makeshift tents, unwilling to return home due to fears of aftershocks. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. travelled to Bogo on Thursday to assess the destruction, meet with survivors and extend condolences to grieving families. The visit came just days after a powerful storm battered the same region, killing at least 37 people. The United States has offered to provide assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake.