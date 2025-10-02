Thousands protest in Italian cities after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

Demonstrators in Rome attempted to enter the city’s main railway station, chanting slogans and waving Palestinian flags. The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of nearly 50 boats and about 500 activists, was intercepted by the Israeli navy as it neared Gaza, according to organisers. The flotilla includes prominent figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, and several European lawmakers. It is carrying a symbolic quantity of humanitarian supplies in solidarity with Palestinians. Videos shared by activists on social media late Wednesday showed Israeli naval vessels approaching the boats and instructing them to shut off their engines. Organisers accused Israel of blocking peaceful efforts to deliver aid to Gaza, which remains under blockade.