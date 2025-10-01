Strong earthquake shakes central Philippines and triggers local tsunami warning

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake was centred about 17 kilometres northeast of Bogo City in Cebu province, where a local tsunami warning was issued. People in Cebu City reported panicked scenes as electricity went out in nearby towns. Authorities warned residents in Cebu, Leyte and Biliran provinces to stay away from coastlines because of possible tsunami waves up to one metre high. Officials also said aftershocks and further damage could be expected. The extent of destruction to the church in Daanbantayan town was not immediately clear. The quake came as parts of the central Philippines were still reeling from a storm that killed at least 27 people on Friday. The country, located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” is regularly struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and typhoons, making it one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world.