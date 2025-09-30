Paris bids farewell to iconic actress Claudia Cardinale

The Saint-Roch church in Paris, long known as the artists' parish, opened its doors on 30 September to bid farewell to Claudia Cardinale. The Italian actress, who died at 87, was honoured in a ceremony that gathered film personalities, politicians and admirers alike. Her coffin entered to the haunting music of Once Upon a Time in the West, recalling one of her most iconic roles. A black and white photograph from 1959, showing her dancing, stood near the altar, a reminder of her luminous youth. The family asked for no flowers, instead encouraging donations to the Fondazione Claudia Cardinale, created in Nemours with her daughter to support young artists. A second religious tribute will take place in Nemours, where she lived.