At least four killed and over 70 injured in Russian strike across Kyiv

According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia fired 595 drones and decoys alongside 48 missiles. Air defences intercepted or jammed 566 drones and 45 missiles, preventing further destruction. The strikes also caused extensive damage to residential areas and infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the assault targeted multiple regions, including Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported that at least 70 people were injured and more than 100 civilian sites damaged nationwide.