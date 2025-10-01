Welcome to Africanews

Athens paralyzed by general strike against new labor laws

Unions in Greece staged a nationwide 24-hour strike on Wednesday to oppose new labour laws. The reforms aim to introduce greater flexibility, permitting shifts as long as 13 hours under a weekly ceiling of 48. Unions, however, denounce the plan as a threat to fundamental rights, warning it will expose workers to unfair practices. The protest brought Athens to a halt: ferries were tied up in port, taxis stayed off the streets and public transport ran on a reduced timetable. Schools, courts and hospitals also faced widespread disruption. While the strike saw thousands marching and services heavily disrupted, police confirmed that no significant violence was reported.

Greece Strike worker exploitation civil servant

