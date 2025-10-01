Athens paralyzed by general strike against new labor laws

Unions in Greece staged a nationwide 24-hour strike on Wednesday to oppose new labour laws. The reforms aim to introduce greater flexibility, permitting shifts as long as 13 hours under a weekly ceiling of 48. Unions, however, denounce the plan as a threat to fundamental rights, warning it will expose workers to unfair practices. The protest brought Athens to a halt: ferries were tied up in port, taxis stayed off the streets and public transport ran on a reduced timetable. Schools, courts and hospitals also faced widespread disruption. While the strike saw thousands marching and services heavily disrupted, police confirmed that no significant violence was reported.