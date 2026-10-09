Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to Tigray's capital from Sunday

Ethiopian Airlines has announced it will resume flights to Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, from 11 October after federal forces regained control of the city last Sunday.

They were suspended for three weeks due to the security situation in the region.

In a statement, the national carrier said passengers could begin booking tickets from 9 October, ahead of the planned resumption of services.

The airline suspended flights to Mekelle, Shire and Axum on 23 September, citing the “current situation” in Tigray without providing further details.

Commercial flights to Shire and Axum remain suspended.

Flights to three cities were halted following reports that Tigray People's Liberation Front forces had taken control of the airports.

The taking of Mekelle was a major loss for the opposition alliance it leads.

It launched a major offensive against the Ethiopian army on 23 September in what was the worst escalation of fighting since the 2020 to 2022 civil war.

They have retreated out of the city over the past week but security in the region remains volatile.

The restoration of flights to Mekelle will re-establish a key transport link between Tigray and the federal capital, Addis Ababa