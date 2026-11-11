Ethiopia's coffee exports fetch more than $870 million

Ethiopia's total coffee export earnings surged 15 percent year-on-year to over $870 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The earnings were bolstered by more than $100 million in revenue from exports to China, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) has said.

Overall, Ethiopia shipped more than 131,000 tonnes of coffee to the international market during the first quarter, generating $878.5 million, marking a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last fiscal year, according to ECTA.

More than 15,000 tonnes went to China alone, making Beijing the third-largest destination for Ethiopia's coffee exports, after Saudi Arabia and Germany, according to the authority.

Although performance showed solid growth, the authority noted that the achievement fell slightly short of projections.

Widely regarded as the birthplace of Arabica coffee, Ethiopia is one of Africa's leading coffee producers and exporters.