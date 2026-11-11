Ethiopia's coffee exports fetch more than $870 million

coffee
Ethiopia's total coffee export earnings surged 15 percent year-on-year to over $870 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The earnings were bolstered by more than $100 million in revenue from exports to China, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) has said.
Overall, Ethiopia shipped more than 131,000 tonnes of coffee to the international market during the first quarter, generating $878.5 million, marking a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last fiscal year, according to ECTA.
More than 15,000 tonnes went to China alone, making Beijing the third-largest destination for Ethiopia's coffee exports, after Saudi Arabia and Germany, according to the authority.
Although performance showed solid growth, the authority noted that the achievement fell slightly short of projections.
Widely regarded as the birthplace of Arabica coffee, Ethiopia is one of Africa's leading coffee producers and exporters.
02:12
Up to 50,000 Ethiopians flee to Kenya as clashes escalate
02:31
Ethiopia: Reusable sanitary pads help girls break the silence around menstruation
01:09
Thousands of Ethiopian Jews mark holy day of Sigd in Jerusalem
02:11
'Fighting won't stop': Ethiopia clashes drive thousands into Kenya
01:49
South Africa: Exclusion from AGOA does not mean end of trade with US
01:08
Ethiopia's Tigray rebels claim to have inflicted heavy losses on army