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Israel swears in new parliament as Netanyahu remains caretaker PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address lawmakers at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Israeli politics

Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged lawmakers on the first day of the new Knesset to work together to form a new government after last month's elections gave neither Benjamin Netanyahu nor his political opponents a majority in the parliament.

The swearing-in ceremony for new members of Knesset, Israel’s parliament, takes place by law two weeks after the election, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers remain in place in a caretaker position.

Opposition leader and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has the first opportunity to put together a governing coalition, which could oust Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Eisenkot has up to six weeks to establish a coalition government or Herzog will pass the task to another candidate, likely Netanyahu.

Netanyahu remains Israel’s prime minister until a new governing coalition is formed.

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