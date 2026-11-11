Israel swears in new parliament as Netanyahu remains caretaker PM

Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged lawmakers on the first day of the new Knesset to work together to form a new government after last month's elections gave neither Benjamin Netanyahu nor his political opponents a majority in the parliament.

The swearing-in ceremony for new members of Knesset, Israel’s parliament, takes place by law two weeks after the election, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers remain in place in a caretaker position.

Opposition leader and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has the first opportunity to put together a governing coalition, which could oust Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Eisenkot has up to six weeks to establish a coalition government or Herzog will pass the task to another candidate, likely Netanyahu.

Netanyahu remains Israel’s prime minister until a new governing coalition is formed.