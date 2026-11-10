Belgium: Prince Harry and Meghan visit EU Parliament for child safety event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed alongside European Parliament President Roberta Metsola after arriving at the institution. The couple also spent around ten minutes meeting families whose children had been affected by online abuse, before Harry took to the podium to address the gathering. Footage shows the couple arriving together, posing for photographs with Metsola and Harry delivering his speech. The visit forms part of their public engagement with online child protection, an issue on which they have repeatedly sought to raise awareness. The appearance comes just days after Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, was charged over the alleged possession of child sexual abuse images. It marks the Duchess of Sussex's first public appearance since his arrest, bringing additional attention to an event focused on protecting children from online harm. The Brussels event focused on the risks children face on digital platforms and the experiences of families affected by online abuse. By meeting those families and addressing the issue at the European Parliament, Harry and Meghan drew attention to the importance of child safety in an increasingly digital world.