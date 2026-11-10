DRC: FRN intensifies offensive, putting FARDC under pressure on multiple fronts

In response to the latest developments, Congolese military authorities have announced a counter-offensive aimed at retaking the positions lost.

But the speed of the FRN's advance has also raised questions among government-aligned forces, particularly over how the fighters managed to bypass their positions.

Willy Mishiki, a member of the National Assembly and a leader of the Wazalendo militia, has suggested that possible acts of complicity may have contributed to the military setback. He says military justice must investigate what went wrong, while urging residents to remain calm and continue trusting the government and the armed forces.

"We could not understand how the enemy managed to outflank us and emerge through the bush. There were clearly acts of complicity. We are leaving military justice to do its job and uncover any possible acts of betrayal within our ranks. But we urge the population not to panic, and to have confidence in the government, the Congolese Armed Forces, and especially the Head of State. The situation is under control." said Willy Mishiki, a member of the National Assembly and the Wazalendo Leader.

Mishiki's remarks come as the FRN's advance raises fresh concerns about the ability of government forces and their allies to maintain control across several areas of South Kivu.

And the fighting is not confined to Kalehe territory.