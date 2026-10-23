F1's Lewis Hamilton says he'll keep driving to achieve dream of racing in Africa

Lewis Hamilton lauded Formula 1's plan to return to Africa with a race in Rwanda and acknowledged the criticism from human rights groups over the host nation.

He also suggested the chance to achieve his dream of racing in Africa could prompt him to drive for several more years.

“I’ve been advocating for a race in Africa for many, many years,” the 41-year-old Ferrari driver and seven-time F1 champion said Thursday ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

“It’s about more than just one country. It’s about the continent itself,” Hamilton said. “The culture is so rich, and I think it’s important that we get to show that to the world.”

Hamilton is F1's only Black driver. He is believed to have at least one year left on his contract with Ferrari, with an option for 2028. Formula 1's announcement that it would race in Africa did not set a specific date and only said it would happen from the early 2030s.

Hamilton hasn't won a championship since 2020 and currently stands third in the driver standings. “I’m now forced to stay a lot longer because we have a race in Africa, and that’s been my dream,” Hamilton said. “I have to keep fighting to try and stay fit. If I can still punch out good results ... we’ll keep it going.”

Formula 1 hasn't raced in Africa since 1993 and human rights activists have said the choice of Rwanda for its return distracted from abuses by the country's authorities. President Paul Kagame has been accused of repressive methods to keep his grip on power, with opponents dying in prisons, independent media muzzled, and other abuses.

Amnesty International called the deal “a sportswashing prize” allowing Rwanda “to polish its image and deflect from its appalling human rights record.”

Neighboring Congo joined the criticism. Rwanda is accused by Congo, the United States and United Nations experts of backing the M23 rebels fighting in Congo.

“Naturally, there are problems all over the world today, so I’ve seen many of the stories. But I think we really have to approach it with humility,” Hamilton said. “Of course, going there doesn’t mean that you neglect the things that are happening there.”